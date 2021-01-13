Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul face no fines for protesting Ontario leadership outside long-term care facility

CrasTalk, Randy Hillier via Twitter

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul were pictured over the weekend joining a protest outside of St. George Care Community, a long-term care facility in Toronto, Ont.

Was @theJagmeetSingh charged under the Reopening Ontario Act for organizing a protest over 10 people in Toronto today? @TPSOperations @TorontoPolice pic.twitter.com/BpsZhSq9i2 — CrasHTalk (@CrasTalk) January 11, 2021

Both federal party leaders were pictured on Sunday among a few dozen protesters, holding up signs asking for better leadership from Premier Doug Ford in relation to the high COVID-19 case counts in long-term care homes. As of Tuesday morning, according to data provided by the provincial government, 249 care homes were experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Apparently, no fines were issued at the protest attended by Singh and Paul. But as closely followed by Rebel News at our civil liberties site FightTheFines.com, protesters around Canada have faced many fines for simply exercising their Charter rights to protest. Calgary police officers have carded and fined those attending Calgary’s weekly “Walk for Freedom.” Several have even received tickets days later.

Today I recognized Adam Skelly of Adamson BBQ for his courage & conviction. He tested the law & I encourage others to do the same.



I will be testing the law tomorrow @NoLockdowns1 pots and pans rally @ 10 AM in front of the Legislature, join me!#onpoli #NoMoreLockdowns pic.twitter.com/6lasrNXW0o — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) November 25, 2020

Independent MPP Randy Hillier was also issued with a court summons after organizing the ‘Pots and Pans’ protest outside Queen’s Park back in November, calling for an end to lockdowns following the arrest of Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson’s Barbecue’s who opened his restaurant in defiance of the public health order. Hillier's ticket reads “Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2. order sec 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act.”

At today's Queen's Park #NoMoreLockdowns rally, MPP @randyhillier was charged under the Re-opening of Ontario Act. @fordnation made good on his threat and crossed further in to the unknown.



Good, C U in Court Doug, no backing out now! Help us at https://t.co/mD2oxcC1QZ #onpoli pic.twitter.com/nc0gxH5kY5 — NoMoreLockdowns (@NoLockdowns1) November 26, 2020

Because of the overload of tickets and legal actions around the #COVID19 laws & the systemic disruptions they have created in our courts, my fight to end these overreaching orders is delayed to an undisclosed date.

If I ever get a court date, the orders will be defeated!#onpoli pic.twitter.com/v8Yog1oToR — Randy Hillier (@randyhillier) January 8, 2021

Hillier’s original court date of Jan. 7 has been delayed indefinitely, due to the backlog of cases of COVID-19 by-law enforcement. “If I ever get a court date, the orders will be defeated!” said Hillier on Twitter.