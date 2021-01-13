Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul face no fines for protesting Ontario leadership outside long-term care facility

  • By Rebel News
  • January 13, 2021
Jagmeet Singh, Annamie Paul face no fines for protesting Ontario leadership outside long-term care facility
CrasTalk, Randy Hillier via Twitter

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party Leader Annamie Paul were pictured over the weekend joining a protest outside of St. George Care Community, a long-term care facility in Toronto, Ont.

Both federal party leaders were pictured on Sunday among a few dozen protesters, holding up signs asking for better leadership from Premier Doug Ford in relation to the high COVID-19 case counts in long-term care homes. As of Tuesday morning, according to data provided by the provincial government, 249 care homes were experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Apparently, no fines were issued at the protest attended by Singh and Paul. But as closely followed by Rebel News at our civil liberties site FightTheFines.com, protesters around Canada have faced many fines for simply exercising their Charter rights to protest. Calgary police officers have carded and fined those attending Calgary’s weekly “Walk for Freedom.” Several have even received tickets days later.

Independent MPP Randy Hillier was also issued with a court summons after organizing the ‘Pots and Pans’ protest outside Queen’s Park back in November, calling for an end to lockdowns following the arrest of Adam Skelly, owner of Adamson’s Barbecue’s who opened his restaurant in defiance of the public health order. Hillier's ticket reads “Fail to comply with a continued section 7.0.2. order sec 10(1)(a) of the Reopening Ontario Act.”

Hillier’s original court date of Jan. 7 has been delayed indefinitely, due to the backlog of cases of COVID-19 by-law enforcement. “If I ever get a court date, the orders will be defeated!” said Hillier on Twitter.

Coronavirus Canadian Politics lockdown
fight the fines canada campaign redirect

Fight The Fines

Reporting on and fighting the pandemic fines.

Join | Watch | Fight

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS