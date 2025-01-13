Jagmeet Singh calls for Canada to 'cut off' critical mineral supplies to the U.S.

Canada should stop sending critical minerals to the United States should President-elect Donald Trump make good on his threat to impose a tariff on Canadian goods, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said on Monday.

“I'm calling on all political leaders to support turning off the taps on those critical minerals,” the NDP leader said at a press conference. “Let's stop the flow of those critical minerals to the States. There's no quicker way to get Donald Trump to back away from tariffs than to shut off the tap on critical minerals, which the states need very clearly.”

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to Singh's threats, which he said would only escalate to more resources the longer a trade dispute lasted.

“Here's the thing, when he said Donald Trump only understands one thing and that is force,” David said.

“When we go back to the first Trump presidency, far from being a hawk, that might have been one of the most doveish presidents of all time. There was no new conflict, there was no new war under Trump. There was some selective assassinations of terrorists, which made the world a better place. But the idea that he's a warmonger, he's forceful, he's a bully. No! That's not what he showed in his first four years.”

“If the Liberals take advice from the leader of the socialist caucus of the Liberal Party of Canada, Jagmeet Singh,” Sheila replied, referring to the NDP leader's continued propping up of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, “you Eastern bastards — to coin a phrase from [former Alberta premier] Ralph Klein — are going to be freezing in the dark a lot faster than you think.”

