Jagmeet Singh calls for names to be released of parliamentarians accused of foreign interference

'I have called for the release of the names in a manner that respects national security and respects our workers,' said the NDP leader.

Rebel News
  |   October 21, 2024   |   News Analysis

On Friday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed Jagmeet Singh's call to release the names of the parliamentarians accused of colluding with foreign governments against Canada's interests.

The NDP leader sided with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre on the issue, explaining that he believes the list should be released as long as it's done in a manner that respects national security.

"I want to see as much transparency as possible while recognizing national security interests," Singh said.

"I think they can be balanced and that people ought to know who's involved. And there should be a way to do that while protecting the matters that I outlined," he added.

Speaking about Singh's comments, Gunn Reid said, "He should be worried that Niki Ashton might appear on that list."

"If that woman's not funded by Iran, I don't know what she's doing. She's supporting Hamas out of the goodness of her heart I guess."

Gunn Reid went on: "Justin Trudeau said there's a way that he has been dealing with MPs who are flagged to him as implicated in foreign interference. You can just not sign your nomination papers. You can just say that you've decided that you are retiring and that you're going to spend more time with family."

After testifying at the foreign interference commission last week, Prime Minister Trudeau was criticized for suggesting without evidence that American journalist Tucker Carlson and Canadian author Jordan Peterson are being funded by Russian state broadcaster RT.

