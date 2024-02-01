James O'Keefe conducts undercover sting on White House official who expresses concerns over Biden's health

Wikimedia Commons

James O’Keefe unveiled new footage on Wednesday from an undercover operation in which he engaged with a White House official, Charlie Kraiger, a cybersecurity policy analyst, revealing internal discussions about President Joe Biden's administration and the 2024 election prospects.

O’Keefe, disguised with dyed hair and fake glasses, met Kraiger at a restaurant in Washington, D.C., under the pretense of a gay date.

During the encounter, Kraiger, unaware of O’Keefe's true identity, shared insights on Biden's mental health and the political dilemma surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' role in the upcoming election. The video, spanning approximately 13 minutes, was released on the social media platform X, showcasing O’Keefe's investigative tactics.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”



"I'm just telling you what I've heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

Kraiger expressed concerns about Biden's cognitive decline and the challenges of potentially replacing Harris due to her historic status as the first black woman vice president, despite her low approval ratings. He highlighted the difficulty of removing Harris from the ticket without alienating key voter demographics, acknowledging her significance to African-American and female voters.

The conversation also touched upon Harris' unpopularity and the strategic implications for the Democratic party's 2024 campaign. O’Keefe probed further into Biden's condition, to which Kraiger admitted the president was "slowing down," reflecting widespread speculation about his fitness for a second term.

Additionally, Kraiger recounted an experience from his internship at the White House in 2011, where he overheard then-first lady Michelle Obama dismissing the idea of pursuing a political career, citing the toll it took on her husband.

The sting operation culminated with O’Keefe revealing his identity, challenging Kraiger on the cybersecurity measures in place at the White House and questioning the competence of its operations.

O’Keefe, who previously parted ways with Project Veritas following disagreements with its board, has since established the O’Keefe Media Group (OMG). He teased further revelations in a follow-up report, continuing his critique of the current administration and its handling of critical issues.