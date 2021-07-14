Jason Kenney is against vax passports, so why did the Stampede have vax passports?

Rebel reporter Adam Soos had the chance to ask Albertan Premier Jason Kenney a question about vaccine passports in the province while he was in attendance at the Calgary Stampede. Kenney responded by saying that he didn't want vaccine passports in his province.

The comment sounds nice, but it comes with a catch: the very same event Premier Kenney was attending, the Stampede, had something of a vaccine passport system in place at one of its feature attractions, Nashville North, along with requiring American rodeo participants to be vaccinated to participate.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid shared her thoughts on Kenney's statement compared to the requirements at the Stampede:

You look at how [Florida Governor] Ron DeSantis reacted to the cruise ship companies when they said 'OK, if you want to come on a cruise ship, you're going to have to have proof of vaccination, which is basically a vaccine passport. Ron DeSantis said, 'well then, you just can't dock in Florida. You won't be doing business here.' But Jason Kenney didn't say anything about that, but you're literally doing them — you're standing at an event where they're doing two of them.

