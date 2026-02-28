Jeff Evely: David Eby 'dodging the issue' amid calls to abolish B.C. Human Rights Tribunal

B.C. MLA Tara Armstrong has tabled the Human Rights Code Repeal Act, a bill intended to protect freedom of speech by abolishing the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and repealing the Human Rights Code. The move comes in the wake of former B.C. school trustee Barry Neufeld being fined $750,000 for opposing radical gender ideology.

“Freedom of speech is the cornerstone of our democracy,” said Armstrong. “The judgement last week was a wake up call, and Canadians are demanding their freedoms back.”

On Friday’s Rebel Roundtable livestream, Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie were joined by anti-gender ideology activist Jeff Evely to discuss the bill, which was voted down before first reading.

“The left has gone much further to the extreme, where you find communism, and communists tend to use… minorities and women as human shields,” pointed out Evely. “We’re not going after women and minorities when we say we need to repeal this legislation. But… they’ve made it impossible to separate the issue with the law from abuse of minorities.”

Premier David Eby condemned the tabling of the bill, as well as the Conservative Party of B.C. for supporting it, saying it was an attempt to re-establish discrimination in the province.

“It has been a long time in this House since people’s basic human rights to not be discriminated against in applying for a job or getting a home or accessing services were put up for debate,” said Eby. “The Human Rights Code protects people on the basis of race, protects women from discrimination, protects people with disabilities to be able to access services. And this has been a matter of consensus among political parties in this place for generations.”

Evely noted that Eby did not mention sexual orientation or gender identity in the list of groups he referenced, despite those issues being central to the debate.

“He’s playing hide the ball with the real issue there,” said Evely. “[Gender identity] is a mindset. That’s not an immutable characteristic like other characteristics that are protected… What’s happened with the introduction of these ideological terms is that now you need to accept his mindset. You need to accept that a man who puts on a dress is a woman and you need to allow him into the women’s washroom otherwise that’s discrimination.”

He went on: “That was the particularly problematic point that Tara Armstrong was trying to highlight and address, and David Eby, I think, did a masterful job of utterly dodging the issue and making it about the things that we all agree on.”