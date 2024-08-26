Jewish groups host their own Pride events after pro-terror statement by Capital Pride

JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa and the University of Ottawa were both among the dozens of organizations that held their own Pride celebrations after pro-terror, anti-Israel comments made by the organizers of Capital Pride.

Over 200 people gathered with the Jewish Federation of Ottawa for a Pride breakfast on Sunday, including Israeli ambassadors and politicians.

Great to see that the Jewish Community Centre breakfast was sold out! So many friends and allies standing in support of the Jewish 2SLGBT+ community in Ottawa who felt excluded & demonized by Capital Pride. pic.twitter.com/OS499C8Nvv — Artur Wilczynski (@Arturmaks) August 26, 2024

"We felt that Capital Pride was not making that a priority for them this year and that it was potentially a dangerous and unsafe space for the Jewish community to be in," said Jodi Green of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to CTV News.

Capital Pride issued a statement last month expressing solidarity with Palestinians and accused the Israeli government of "pink washing" the Israel-Hamas war. They say that Israel was using its record on LGBTQ2S+ inclusivity as a way to "draw attention away" from its actions in Gaza.

"By portraying itself as a protector of the rights of queer and trans people in the Middle East, Israel seeks to draw attention away from its abhorrent human rights abuses against Palestinians. We refuse to be complicit in this violence. Indeed, to withhold our solidarity from Palestinians in the name of upholding 2SLGBTQIA+ rights betrays the promise of liberation that guides our work. We join our voice to the calls for greater protection of civilians and reject any attempts to use a devastating conflict as a pretext to advance hate," the group wrote in its statement.

Several Jewish groups, including the Jewish Federation of Ottawa and B'nai Brith Canada, condemned Capital Pride's statement.

CJPAC proudly celebrated a joyful and inclusive Pride Breakfast yesterday @ Soloway JCC along with 250 community members and several partner organizations. Our community came together with unwavering support and love for one another.#capitalpride #loveislove #unitednotdivided pic.twitter.com/nnkMEFWYxO — CJPAC (@CJPAC) August 26, 2024

"We're standing strong. We're standing together in a safe space and an inclusive space, in a colourful space with colourful people. And that's the way we like it," said Cantor Jason Green of Kehillat Beth Israel Congregation.

The Trudeau Liberals would also separate themselves from the event and condemn the statements. The New Democratic Party was among those who defended the statement.

Some Ottawa city councillors chose to participate in both Pride events.

"I think Pride is for everyone, no matter how you put it together and no matter how you celebrate," said Coun. Stephanie Plante.

What I heard from the team at GRIS Estrie: the 2SLGBTQI+ community feels under attack. With the rise in violence and hate, the community needs advocates like this more than ever.



And they need allies — to step up and make clear that, in Canada, you are free to be who you are. pic.twitter.com/zHjUxHfV6z — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 23, 2024

The University of Ottawa hosted a Pride breakfast with friends and community members after opting out of Capital Pride events.

For members of the Jewish community, the day provided a moment to contemplate the future of Pride celebrations in the city.

"This is our celebration and we'll spend the rest of the day sort of thinking about what could have been," said Cantor Jason Green.