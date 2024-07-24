Jewish groups score win against new slaughter rules, keeping kosher meat on the table

Jewish organizations and businesses won a legal fight against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The CFIA's new rules for ritual slaughter had threatened the supply of kosher meat in Canada, causing concern among the Jewish community.

The CFIA's guidelines required slaughterhouses to make sure animals are unconscious before they are suspended and processed. The regulator set out three tests for unconsciousness, involving checks for breathing, eye reflexes, and corneal reflexes.

The Jewish Community Council of Montreal, Kashruth Council of Canada, Rabbi Abraham Banon, Mehadrin, and Shefa argued these tests were making it nearly impossible to produce kosher meat, which is a vital part of their religious practice.

The court agreed with the applicants and issued an injunction stopping the CFIA from enforcing these rules.

The judge recognized these guidelines could cause serious harm to the Jewish community's ability to access kosher meat, a key aspect of their faith. The ruling also raised concerns about whether these rules violated the right to freedom of religion and equality under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

This decision means that, for now, kosher slaughter can continue without the new tests, maintaining a long-standing tradition. It's a rare win for religious freedom in Canada and ensures kosher meat will remain available for those who observe these dietary laws.

The decision was posted on the news bulletins page of the Federal Court website.