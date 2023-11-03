Jews are 'fleeing the West to go to the war zone for safety': Avi Yemini on rising antisemitism
After being in Israel as the war against Hamas was underway, Avi Yemini tells The Ezra Levant Show that he's hearing stories about Jews fleeing the West for Israel, viewing it as a safer option despite the ongoing conflict.
With massive rallies popping up across the Western world in support of Palestine, which is governed by the terror group Hamas, Jewish communities are starting to feel unsafe.
Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, which was shot in London, England, to discuss his time spent covering the ongoing conflict and the rising animosity towards Jews living in the West.
Explaining how he felt safer near the frontlines in Israel than he would at a pro-Hamas rally in London, Avi told Ezra:
The reason why I say it's safer there is because now, at this point, the Jews have a defence force; they have an army, they have an air force, they have the Iron Dome, they have bomb shelters. They built all of this to protect the Jews.
Walking in London, if I walk in London and I get recognized by [a mob of Palestinian supporters], I don't think I'm very safe and I don't feel very safe.
And it's not just in my head, because you see it on the streets and you talk to every Jew here and they'll say they know personal stories and Jews are fleeing. Jews are fleeing the West, they're fleeing London, to go to the war zone for safety.
