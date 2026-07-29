Jihad at the splash pad? Police arrest man for 'dangerous driving' at GTA park

Did a 23-year-old man attempt to carry out an act of terrorism at a park in Ajax, Ont., earlier this month? It sure looks that way.

Here’s the skinny, according to a media release issued by the Durham Regional Police Service: on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at approximately 6:25 p.m., members of West Division responded to reports of a white Toyota sedan driving dangerously through Rotary Park. The suspect vehicle drove through the playground, splash pad, and walking paths which were filled with pedestrians, including young children.

Miraculously, no injuries were reported.

According to Durham police, officers attempted to stop the Toyota in the area of Westney Road South and Bayly Street West but the driver sped off.

Incredibly, the driver decided to push his luck. A short time later, the suspect returned to the park area, this time driving along a pedestrian bridge on the Waterfront Trail before fleeing the area again.

This time police located the suspect vehicle at Harwood Avenue South and Bayly Street East and attempted to block the vehicle from fleeing. The suspect made efforts to evade police, resulting in the suspect vehicle colliding with an unrelated GMC SUV, before officers took the suspect into custody.

What’s fascinating is how things played out in the aftermath of this disturbing incident in terms of how information was conveyed to the public.

For starters, this incident occurred on July 18. But the nitty-gritty details were only released on July 27. That’s weird. Why did it take nine days for the police to release this information?

Here’s where things get very interesting. Namely, the vast majority of mainstream media outlets ranging from the CBC to the Toronto Star only referred to the suspect as an “Aurora man” — even though police released the name of the suspect.

Of note, the name of that “Aurora man” is 23-year-old Ismail Abrahimzada. So, the question arises: why did most mainstream media outlets decline to name this wannabe junior jihadi?

Do you think the likes of the CBC and the Toronto Star would embrace this sort of self-censorship if the “Aurora man” was a “white Christian nationalist” wearing a MAGA cap?

So much for the old chestnut of “the public has the right to know.”

As well, our friends at Juno News report that the Ontario Superior Court was not immediately available for comment to answer whether Abrahimzada had been granted bail.

And the Canada Border Services Agency refused to reveal Abrahimzada’s immigration status… because apparently in Mark Carney’s Canada, even wannabe jihadis are entitled to their privacy.

Sick.