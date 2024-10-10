Jamil Jivani roasts Trudeau's DEI minister at Heritage Committee

First-term Conservative MP Jamil Jivani asked Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion, "is your strategy to make the foodbank lines more diverse and inclusive?" in a heated meeting that saw heavy criticism levied against the Trudeau government's plan for "Black Justice."

"When we include people...we all win," Khera quipped.

"I'm not sure the people lining up at the foodbank would think they are winning as part of the government's strategy," Jivani pushed back.

A second round of questioning resulted in a tense exchange between Khera and Jivani regarding the Trudeau government's plan for Black Justice Strategy, described as "radical" by Jivani and called "history-making for the Black community" by Liberal Justice Minister Arif Virani

Features of the Black Justice initiative include mass "decarceration," reducing the number of those behind bars by 30% over 10 years, decriminalizing a 30-day supply of hard drugs (cocaine, heroin and meth), and defunding police departments by removing eligibility for 25% of federal grants.