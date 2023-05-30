'Robespierre ended on the guillotine,' JK Rowling challenges journalist's allegations of Nazi salute at 'Let Women Speak' event
In an article published on iNews, Strudwick alleged that the group had orchestrated a large-scale Nazi salute—a claim that Rowling dismissed as easily debunked.
In an article published on iNews, Strudwick alleged that the group had orchestrated a large-scale Nazi salute—a claim that Rowling dismissed as easily debunked. However, she expressed frustration over being blocked by Strudwick on Twitter, preventing her from directly confronting him and addressing his claims.
“As @PatrickStrud has blocked me on here (we’ve never, to my knowledge, interacted on Twitter or anywhere else) I can’t challenge him directly about the claim he published in iNews (see below) that a Let Women Speak event in Australia ‘staged a mass Nazi salute,'” Rowling’s tweet stated. “This is a lie so brazen, so easily disprovable and so libelous, I’m amazed it was allowed into print by a supposedly reputable news source.”
As @PatrickStrud has blocked me on here (we've never, to my knowledge, interacted on Twitter or anywhere else) I can't challenge him directly about the claim he published in iNews (see below) that a Let Women Speak event in Australia 'staged a mass Nazi salute'. This is a lie so… pic.twitter.com/X6nAA3xxNH— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 29, 2023
Rowling proceeded to address radical transgender activists collectively, asserting that genuine fascists had identified a chance to infiltrate the community and exploit it for their own purposes.
“For years now, women and gay people concerned about the erosion of their rights, the dismantling of safeguarding and the escalating threats and violence of trans activists have been called ‘fascists’ and ‘Nazis’ by people like Strudwick for holding what, until five minutes ago, were solidly left-wing/feminist political positions,” Rowling continued. “Nobody but useful idiots can be genuinely surprised that REAL fascists have spotted a glorious opportunity in trans activism.”
“The homophobic, anti-feminist far-right has long held that the left is degenerate, foolish, immoral and authoritarian, and now they can point to the incoherent arguments of the gender ideologues, the bullying tactics of the no-platformers and the swarms of masked men threatening violence against women for wanting to retain single-sex spaces, and crow ‘we told you so,'” Rowling added.
Rowling further stated that Nazis and radical transgender activists were essentially two sides of the same coin, exploiting the conflict to promote their agendas.
“Both are there in the hope of violence, and neither gives a damn about the women who’re there to speak out in their own voices, about their own lives, on their own behalf,” wrote Rowling, urging the organizers of the "Let Women Speak" event to take proactive measures and ensure that Strudwick was held responsible for his actions.
In addressing the allegations, Rowling said that her critics would eventually have to face the music for their lies.
"You lie and smear, assuming you'll live out your days as a hanging judge and never find yourself in the dock. No cultural moment lasts forever. Yesterday's fanatics realise they joined the wrong mob. Populist movements shrivel and fall apart. Robespierre ended on the guillotine."
You lie and smear, assuming you'll live out your days as a hanging judge and never find yourself in the dock. No cultural moment lasts forever. Yesterday's fanatics realise they joined the wrong mob. Populist movements shrivel and fall apart. Robespierre ended on the guillotine. pic.twitter.com/mlQhd22s2i— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 30, 2023
- By Ezra Levant
BUILD THE DREAM: Rebel News is overhauling our studio!
I’ve got an idea to really stick it to the CBC. Click here to find out more...Please help Rebel News overhaul our studio!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.