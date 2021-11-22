J.K. Rowling's home address publicized by trans activists staging protest

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has words for the transgender trolls who doxxed her home address in the latest round of battles surrounding her refusal to bend the knee to the woke brigade.

In a series of tweets, the award-winning author addressed three trans activists who marked the Transgender Day of Remembrance by posting images of themselves holding signs in front of Rowling’s home, in which the address was clearly visible.

The activists were immediately slammed on social media, where many highlighted the activists’ apparent intent to endanger Rowling’s life and draw harassment to the author over her socio-political views.

A male drag queen performer and self-described “trans ally” named Holly Stars was one of the three individuals who tweeted Rowling’s home address, which he then removed following the backlash. After the photo’s removal, Stars claimed that he was subject to transphobic messages.

He wrote, from his now-deleted Twitter account:

Yesterday we posted a picture we took at JK Rowling's house. While we stand by the photo, since posting it we have received an overwhelming amount of serious and threatening transphobic messages so have decided to take the photo down. Love to our trans siblings.

In a series of messages on Twitter, Rowling addressed the harassment.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/1462758324177444870

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” she said. “I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to [Twitter Support]. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank [Police Scotland] for their support and assistance in this matter.”

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it,” she added.

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape,” Rowling said.

“None of these women are protected in the way I am,” the Harry Potter author added. “They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

“I have to assume that [Georgia Frost], [Holly Stars], and [Richard Energy] thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out,” she said.

“Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing, and threatening us,” Rowling concluded.