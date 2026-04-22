HIRING: Content Manager - Rebel News Australia

Rebel News is hiring a Content Manager in Australia to support our Australia Bureau Chief, Avi Yemini. Click here to apply now.

This role is ideal for someone highly organized, tech-savvy, and calm under pressure — someone who can keep content moving efficiently across our website, campaigns, and social platforms.

The position is remote, though candidates based in Melbourne are preferred. You’ll work closely with Avi day-to-day and report to Rebel News management in Canada.

What you’ll do:

Manage and execute the daily content schedule across web, campaigns, and social platforms

Coordinate filming logistics, including cameramen and security when required

Publish videos, articles, podcasts, campaigns, and RebelNews+ content

Track reporter assignments to ensure content is delivered on time and meets requirements

Write and publish articles as needed

Distribute content across social media channels

Draft and send emails for published reports and campaigns

Set up campaign assets, including URLs, petition pages, and donation pages

Flag potential legal issues and escalate to management

Attend daily Slack check-ins (typically 7–9 AM local time)

Assist with scheduling content for optimal international time zones when needed

As the team grows, you may also:

Coordinate between reporters, editors, and writers to ensure smooth production workflows

Assign content for editing, writing, and publishing

Review rough cuts of videos for accuracy, pacing, and quality

Track pitches, scripts, and production timelines

What we’re looking for:

2+ years of experience in media, politics, or a similar fast-paced environment

2+ years in a coordination or management role

Strong organizational and communication skills

Experience with social media publishing and content strategy

Ability to work early mornings, with occasional evenings or weekends

Comfort working in a high-pressure, politically engaged environment

Proficiency with Adobe Premiere Pro and Photoshop (or similar tools)

Compensation: Commensurate with experience.

About Rebel News:

Rebel News is one of Canada’s largest independent online news platforms, with a rapidly growing presence in Australia and around the world.

We focus on stories and perspectives often ignored by mainstream media — and we are proudly 100% viewer-funded, with no government support.