Joe Biden expected to use Defense Production Act to promote clean energy production

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to use the Defense Production Act to promote clean energy production.

The Defense Production Act, which is typically used in times of war to spur on the development of military equipment during times of crisis, and also used by the Department of Defense to fast-track the production of equipment relating to national security, was last invoked by President Donald Trump during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to produce PPEs and ventilators.

According to the White House, which issued a statement Thursday, the Defense Production Act is necessary for “critical materials to bolster our clean energy economy by reducing our reliance on China and other countries for the minerals and materials that will power our clean energy future.”

“The DPA will be authorized to support the production and processing of minerals and materials used for large capacity batteries — such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, and manganese — and the Department of Defense will implement this authority using strong environmental, labour, community and tribal consultation standards,” the statement continued. “The sectors supported by these large capacity batteries — transportation and the power sector — account for more than half of our nation’s carbon emissions. The President is also reviewing potential further uses of DPA — in addition to minerals and materials — to secure safer, cleaner, and more resilient energy for America.”

In anticipation of the move, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Biden for his decision to use the emergency war powers.

“After begging for oil from dictators, Biden is now using emergency war powers to produce batteries for the 1% that drive electric cars,” he wrote. “Most Americans suffering due to high gas prices don’t have the luxury of spending $50k+ on an electric car. Unleash American energy today!”

Officials from the Biden administration travelled to Venezuela in early March to establish the import of oil from the socialist country. At the time, DeSantis lambasted the administration’s decision to engage with the dictator, Nicolas Maduro, in its pursuit of oil.

“Many Americans and a lot of Floridians are very angered by the Biden administration's recent attempts to legitimize the brutal Maduro regime in Venezuela,” said DeSantis, Rebel News reported.

“This is part of a familiar pattern of the Biden administration thumbing its nose at millions of people here in Florida, just like when it took FARC off the terrorism list and didn't lift a finger to help the democracy protesters in Cuba,” added DeSantis. “Now, Biden is going hat in hand to legitimize Nicolas Maduro, who is responsible for countless atrocities and has driven Venezuela into the ground.”

Similar efforts have been made to establish a compromise with Iran for oil.