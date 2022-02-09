Joe Rogan calls out cancel culture hypocrisy, mocks woke efforts to deplatform him

The Joe Rogan Experience

Popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan, who returned from hiatus this week to host a show of his podcast on Spotify, also resumed his stand-up performances at an appearance in Texas where he made fun of left-wing efforts to cancel and deplatform him.

Speaking on the stage, Rogan mocked the controversy involving his past use of the n-word slur, which was blown up by left-wing Democrat operatives who put together a video collage of his use of the slur out of context over a span of more than a decade.

“I haven’t used that word in years,” the comedian said. “But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

Rogan was responding to the fact that many smartphones are made in China, with parts and labor sourced from the province of Xinjiang, where over a million members of the Uyghur minority group are incarcerated and forced to perform labor for Chinese companies.

As detailed by the Daily Wire, the political left, including the Biden administration, has its guns trained on Rogan for what they claim was “misinformation” relating to the pandemic after he hosted a couple of high-profile scientists who voiced opposition to the prevailing narrative on the pandemic.

Celebrities like Neil Young, anti-Donald Trump obsessive Mary Trump, and woke political commentator Roxane Gay have pulled their content from Spotify in an effort to get Rogan deplatformed.

Following Spotify’s refusal to deplatform Rogan, and continued support for the comedian, members of the left-wing establishment pivoted towards Rogan’s past use of the racial slur, which prompted him to issue an apology.

As Rebel News reported, Rogan doubled down on the apology while dismissing the outrage against him, stating that it is okay for anyone to apologize for something they truly feel bad about. Rebel News reports that both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis advised Rogan to “stop apologizing.”