Joe Rogan doubles down on criticizing organizations' inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports

Podcaster Joe Rogan is doubling down on his criticism of sports organizations and their inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports, describing the inclusion of Lia Thomas, a biological male who identifies as a woman, an “assault on women’s sports.”

Speaking in his popular Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Thursday, Rogan and his guest Yannis Pappas spoke about the ridiculousness of cancel culture and how it’s impossible for any individual to share an opinion that goes against the mainstream narrative without doing so anonymously.

Despite the social landscape, Rogan noted how he’s starting to see a “pushback” against wokeness, citing the inclusion of Thomas at the NCAA Women’s Championship as an example of the public getting fed up.

“What it is now is an assault on women’s sports,” Rogan said. “And the idea that anybody would think it’s fair that someone who [was] number 462 as a man … in the nation is number one as a woman a year later, and that’s fair? … That might be the woke straw that breaks the society’s camel back.”

Joe Rogan explains why letting trans athletes such as Lia Thomas compete Is “terrible for the trans movement”, because it makes people “cynical” and “less likely” to accept trans people and trans rights. pic.twitter.com/ETnWHPtm4b — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 31, 2022

“Because people are — women are so frustrated, or parents if your daughter’s competing, and they’re competing against a trans woman, it’s not fair,” he added. “It’s just not fair. No matter what anybody says. There’s this nonsense idea of like, ‘Well, there’s outliers.’”

“There’s outliers and then there’s biological males,” the host continued. “That’s beyond outliers.”

Rogan pointed out how in all other areas of society, people are generally “pretty accepting” of transgenderism, but explained that demands for inclusivity reach a breaking point when biological males are allowed to compete in women’s sports because it’s “clearly not fair.”

“Athletic competition, that’s where the real pushback is,” Rogan said. “People are like, ‘Hey, the f***? This is not fair. This is clearly not fair.’ There’s a reason why we have a distinction between men and women’s sports.”

Rogan said that the demands to force transgender athletes into women’s sports is “terrible for the whole trans movement because it makes people more cynical” and “less likely to accept” transgenderism as a whole.

Last week, Rogan said that it was “f*cked up” that Thomas, who previously competed in men’s athletics, was beating the competition in women’s swimming. He argued that female athletes are being forced to compete against physically stronger biological males without a say in the matter, noting that unlike mixed martial arts, women in a sport like swimming don’t have the option of agreeing or disagreeing to compete against a transgender athlete.