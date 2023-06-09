Joe Rogan hammers overexposure of woke LGBTQ+ content: 'Stop shoving this down everybody's throat'

The Joe Rogan Experience

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Podcast host Joe Rogan succinctly captured the sentiment of many Americans regarding the omnipresence of LGBTQ+ representation in their daily lives.

“People are going ‘ENOUGH, ENOUGH.’ Stop shoving this down everybody’s throat," Rogan stated. "When I go to Target I don’t want to see like f**king tuck pants, like they’re designed to help you tuck your dick. That’s not normal, I don’t want that right in front of everybody. It’s weird.”

“Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this Pride selection. They had all these like Pride children’s shirts,” he added, "this Bud Light thing with Dylan Mulvaney, they’ve lost $20+ billion.”

“Can you imagine you’re just gonna send a f**king can to a confused person that ‘Day 365 of womanhood’ and you send that person a f**king can with their face on it and your company loses $20 billion?” he continued.

Joe Rogan brings the hammer down on woke LGBTQ+ Pride content being shoved in everyone's faces. pic.twitter.com/uRnqIJsPyk — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 9, 2023

“That is wild sh** man. So we’re seeing that now where we never saw that before,” Rogan urged, adding “There’s a lot of f**king real weirdness with this group of people that’s trying to change the way people view sexuality and gender.”

Rogan's guest, Theo Von, proposed the idea of developing a mobile application that would disclose the businesses' investments, enabling customers to conveniently steer clear of companies supporting causes that conflict with their personal beliefs.