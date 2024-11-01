Joe Rogan recalls viral Rebel report as he warns of Sharia law in the West with JD Vance

Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance was the guest on the October 31 edition of the “Joe Rogan Experience”, joining the popular podcaster after former president Donald Trump's recent appearance.

Vance and Rogan touched on a number of topics, including transgender issues, COVID-19 vaccines, the assassination attempts against Trump and the potential Islamization of the West.

On the latter issue, the host recalled a viral 2019 Rebel News report, where David Menzies spoke to attendees of an Al-Quds Day march in Toronto.

“Worst case scenario, a state adopts Sharia law,” Rogan said.

“I think all these people that would cry against the concept of Islamophobia really need to understand what that means, and what you're talking about. To say that that's a ridiculous idea and to say that that's never going to take place — it's kind of already worked its way in to some societies.”

Discussing how Minneapolis became the first major U.S. city to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer five times a day, the podcaster said, “Stuff like that's starts getting real weird,” before referring to the 2019 Rebel report. “Women have to wear burqas; this is how it works.”

“That's, to me, what's so crazy about some of the hyper-left-wing reaction,” Vance replied. “The idea that somehow, I want to force every man, woman and child to go to my church is ridiculous. I just don't want to do that; I've never had any interest in doing that.”

Religious tyranny in the West “is increasingly in Western societies where you had a large influx of immigrants who don't necessarily assimilate into Western values, but try to create, I think, a religious tyranny at a local level,” the vice-presidential candidate said.

“And if you think that won't happen at a national level, you're crazy,” he added.

Since its posting, Vance's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience has racked up more than 8-million views on YouTube.