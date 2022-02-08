Rogan returns from hiatus with new Spotify episode, addresses ongoing efforts to cancel and deplatform him

The Joe Rogan Experience

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan has returned from hiatus with a new episode of his show on Spotify, where he addressed the ongoing efforts to cancel him and deplatform him from the streaming service.

While speaking to stand-up comedian Akaash Singh, Rogan quipped about how he found it necessary to stay offline for a while because it removed him from the outrage mob and the outcry against him.

“If you stay offline it’s just real life,” said Rogan. “You just have to stay offline. You just, life goes on as normal.”

Prompted on the matter of his apology over the weekend over his past use of the n-word slur, which was taken out of context by Democrat operatives on social media and put in a video collage, Rogan said he did not feel bad about releasing his apology because it allowed him to address some of the things he had said in the past that he felt uncomfortable by.

Rogan stated that he understood this was a “political hit job,” and that the apology didn’t really matter — noting that he didn’t support the idea that people should never apologize, especially if they truly regret something.

“In a lot of ways like, all this is a relief,” he said. ”Because like, those videos had always been out there.”

“This is a political hit job,” he added. “And so they’re taking all this stuff that I've ever said that's wrong and smushing it all together.”

“It’s good because it makes me address some s*** that I really wish wasn’t out there,” Rogan admitted.

“You should apologize if you regret something,” Rogan said of his apology. “This idea that you should never apologize… If you regret something I don’t think there’s anything wrong with apologizing.”

“But I do think you have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense,” Rogan clarified, referencing the case of Nora Lum, better known as Awkwafina, the Asian-American actress and comedian who recently defended her “Blaccent” — and for not sounding Asian after she was criticized for “appropriating” black culture with the way she speaks.

“Like you see Awkwafina, she defended the way she talks and they said it was a ‘Blaccent,’ which, c’mon man,” he said.

WATCH: