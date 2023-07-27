Joe Rogan slams Biden amid corruption allegations, suggests that it's an opportunity for Democrats to remove him from office

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

This week, prominent podcast host Joe Rogan blasted President Joe Biden. Rogan suggested that Democrats might leverage the ongoing corruption accusations against Biden as a pretext to push for his removal from office.

Rogan's comments surfaced in the same week as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) indicated that Congress is veering towards initiating an impeachment inquiry against Biden. This move is aimed at equipping congressional investigators with an extensive range of resources to scrutinize the charges being put forth against Biden and his family, the Daily Wire reports.

“It also seems like if this is all coming out, what a good way to remove a president that is mentally compromised,” Rogan said to his guest, Gad Saad. “It seems like if you were in the Democratic Party and you thought like ‘Listen, there’s a certain amount of people that are going to vote blue no matter who, we just need a better representation.'”

Rogan pointed out that Democrats face a difficult situation, as the person who would follow Biden is Vice President Kamala Harris. She has often been the target of ridicule for her awkward, disorganized speeches, referred to as "word salad" incidents.

“You could not have Kamala Harris,” Rogan said. “She would not win, people would be very, very reluctant to vote for her for president I think after just listening to her talk for the last 3 years, like ‘What?’”

Then, seemingly in jest, Saad brought up the concept of California Governor Gavin Newsom potentially making a bid for the presidency.

“The problem is he did such a bad job with California, they’re so vulnerable,” Rogan replied, pointing out that polls suggest nearly 40% of California's residents are contemplating relocating out of the state.

“It’s f*cking madness,” Rogan said, discussing the woke policies driving people and businesses out of the state. “There’s so many businesses that are closing down, they don’t want to be a part of it anymore.”

In 2020, Rogan left California and settled in Texas, driven by his desire to reside in a place with "more freedom."

“I don’t like when I don’t see any course correction. I don’t see any readjustment. I don’t see any ‘Hey we need to take care of disenfranchised people, but we also need to keep our streets safe, and we have to stop crime,'” Rogan said. “There’s none of that, more ridiculous laws, more lax on crime, more money for the homeless people. ‘Give them free drugs, give them needles, they need clean needles,’ like what?”