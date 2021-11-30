Joe Rogan slams media on Russian collusion story: “No one is being held accountable!”

The Joe Rogan Experience

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan wants to know why “no one is being held accountable” over the Democrat-originated fake news about the “Russian collusion” hoax, which targeted former President Donald Trump.

For years, Trump was accused by members of the media of colluding with the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. Much of the story was based on the discredited Steele Dossier, which is under a probe by the Department of Justice, Rebel News reported.

The Washington Post was forced to issue multiple corrections, removing large portions of two articles published in March 2017, and February 2019. A new article in November issuing the corrections describes how the Steele Dossier was a “collection of largely unverified reports” that claim the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump.”

The newspaper’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, said The Post could no longer stand by the accuracy of those elements of the story. It had identified businessman Sergei Millian as “Source D,” the unnamed figure who passed on the most salacious allegation in the dossier to its principal author, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

The Washington Post even took aim at MSNBC and CNN, which also promoted the dossier and its fabricated contents. In a separate article, Washington Post details how journalists like Natasha Bertrand “bootstrapped” credulity over the dossier into a job at MSNBC.

The boosterism dates back years. On Sept. 18, 2017, for example, Bertrand participated in a collective journalistic failure on the MSNBC airwaves. On “All In," Bertrand, who then worked for Business Insider, discussed an apparent scoop from CNN that Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Trump, had been “wiretapped” before and after the 2016 presidential election under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. … Not so alarming, as it turned out. For one, CNN was wrong about the Manafort wiretapping story, as made clear in the report from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz. The network added a weaselly editor’s note to the Manafort story as a means of wishing away the bad news. For another, the Horowitz report made clear that the FBI made numerous omissions and errors in the FISA process and still secured authorizations. For yet another, the “pieces” didn’t particularly “come together": Though Steele’s 35-page dossier alleged that Page was in collusive cahoots with Manafort, the FBI concluded otherwise, according to the Horowitz report.

In an interview with Jocko Willink, Rogan pointed out that it's “especially the left-wing media and the left-wing government” who are responsible. “It’s pretty f*cking apparent that there are some narratives that get shared back and forth.”

“They have talking points and they don’t talk about things they’re not supposed to, like the Hunter Biden story. Something that’s actual news,” he said. “Because if that was the Donald Trump Jr. laptop, holy f*cking sh*t, would that lead every night!”

“I mean this whole Russia collusion story has turned out to be complete nonsense,” Rogan said.

“That is insane,” Willink replied. “Three and a half years, the American public was getting beat down with the Russia collusion thing and it was created by the Democratic Party!”

“And it wasn’t real,” Rogan said. “And no one is being held accountable!”