Joe Rogan warns of far-left woke initiatives as a means for political control

Joe Rogan has cautioned that far-left woke initiatives are being used as a tool by political elites to exert control over people and force them to submit to their ideological agendas.

Rogan made his remarks on his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," while discussing the unique system established by America's Founding Fathers, Fox News reported.

Rogan praised the United States' system of governance, stating, "The way this country is run, it's not perfect, but it is so superior to any system that is anywhere else in the world because of the checks and balances that were put in place by the Founding Fathers."

He went on to explain that the Founding Fathers understood that tyranny is a natural course of progression for human nature.

According to Rogan, when people gain power over others, they often become tyrannical. He cited examples of individuals attempting to silence criticism on Twitter by involving the FBI to remove users whose opinions interfere with their governance. Rogan emphasized that the Founding Fathers were the only ones to create a system that mitigates such tendencies.

“Look at what they try to do, look at what people try to do to stop criticism on Twitter, they f'ing send the FBI to Twitter to try to remove people from Twitter because they’re saying things that interferes with the way they govern,” Rogan said. “All that is natural and the Founding Fathers were the only people that put together a system to mitigate that.”

However, Rogan also expressed concern that over time, corrupt individuals have managed to chip away at the founding principles or convince others that these principles should be eroded. He argued that people have been led to believe that freedom is not important and that equity, inclusiveness, and diversity should take precedence.

Rogan warned that this belief is a "sheep costume the wolf wears," with the wolf representing control over people and the enforcement of a particular ideological agenda. He noted that this control can come from both the right and the left, but it often takes the form of "equity and inclusiveness."

“Over time these f'ing c*, these corrupt s***heads have done an amazing job of trying to chip away at that or convince people it should be chipped away at, and convince people that ‘freedom is not important, what’s important is equity and inclusiveness and diversity,’” he added.

“No no no that is a sheep costume the wolf wears, and the wolf is control, the wolf is control over people and forcing people to bend to your ideological will, whether it’s the will of the people on the right or the will of people on the left. That’s the form that it comes in, it comes in the form of ‘equity and inclusiveness,’” said Rogan.