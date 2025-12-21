Joe Tay calls out Michael Ma over Liberal floor crossing at Markham protest: FULL

On Saturday, a second protest was held outside the office of MP Michael Ma following his decision to cross the floor from the Conservative Party to the Liberals. The demonstration drew a larger and louder crowd than the previous protest on Monday, with former Conservative candidate Joe Tay among those in attendance.

NOW: Markham residents are calling for Michael Ma to resign after betraying his voters and switching to Mark Carney's Liberals.



"TRAITOR!"



Police came to watch from afar and keep the peace.



Full report to come @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/0qA398xMmh — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@efloresmonsanto) December 20, 2025

Tay previously sought the Conservative nomination in Markham—Unionville but was replaced by Ma before the nomination process concluded. Tay then ran as the Conservative candidate in Don Valley North.

During the Markham—Unionville race, Liberal candidate Paul Chiang sparked controversy after remarks made at a Chinese-language media event in January 2025, referencing a HK$1 million bounty issued by Hong Kong authorities against Tay. Chiang reportedly suggested the bounty could be claimed by delivering Tay to Toronto’s Chinese consulate, which prompted justifiable concerns for Tay’s safety. The RCMP subsequently advised Tay to halt door-to-door campaigning.

We caught up with @joetay1212 at today’s protest in front of Michael Ma’s constituency office. Full interview coming soon. @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/NvQQvqj0CS — Scarlett Grace (@ScarlettGrace92) December 20, 2025

Chiang later withdrew as a candidate, but the damage was done, and Joe Tay’s safety remained a concern. The incident raised valid concerns about foreign interference in Canadian politics.

At the protest, Tay explained that he had previously helped Ma secure Conservative candidacy endorsements, believing he was helping a fellow party member. Tay voiced his ongoing concerns about foreign interference, saying, “As someone deeply impacted by foreign interference since last year… it placed me at great risk.”

Calling on Ma to resign and trigger a by-election, Tay warned that Markham—Unionville must not become another example of unchecked foreign influence, arguing that such concerns extend beyond the riding and pose a national threat.