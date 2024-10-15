Joe Warmington sounds alarm on growing threats to free speech, press freedom, and public safety

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Toronto Sun columnist Joe Warmington discussed how press freedom, public safety, and free speech are all sadly on the decline in Canada.

The city of Toronto, in particular, has seen rising crime rates and an increased sense of insecurity, especially for groups like the Jewish community during these turbulent times. Warmington, who has spent his career as a “shoe leather journalist,” stressed the importance of being out in the streets and covering real stories, not just sitting in an office.

During the conversation, Warmington acknowledged the concerning nature and criminal elements involved in the ongoing anti-Israel demonstrations in Canada. Rebel News journalist David Menzies has previously been arrested twice while covering these protests in Toronto.

The Toronto Sun columnist also discussed the peer pressure that exists within the journalistic community that pushes reporters to conform to mainstream narratives. He explained that those who do not conform are often ostracized or viewed as 'threats' to the mainstream media club.

Speaking about Toronto police officers bringing coffee to anti-Israel protesters, Warmington said, "There's an example, I covered that story. It was on the front page of the Sun."

"All these stories that we have covered but most of the media haven't covered them. The Toronto Sun has been outstanding I think," he said.