John Kirby argues that access to abortion is as important as officer confirmations

On Tuesday, former Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby seemed to indicate that ensuring access to abortions was as vital to national security as confirming the appropriate officers to their respective positions.

Currently holding the role of Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, Kirby expressed these views during a press briefing. He was questioned about the Pentagon's abortion policy potentially hindering officer confirmations and whether revising the policy would serve national security better.

Kirby further commented on the significance of granting military members and their families financial support for travel in scenarios where abortions may be prohibited where they reside or are stationed. He described restricting such support as "an egregious violation of the covenant" established between the U.S. military and its servicemembers.

WATCH: John Kirby gets heated while attempting to argue that affordable abortions are equally important to national security as Pentagon promotions pic.twitter.com/2oqciKDABs — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) October 3, 2023

“If the national security is truly at risk, as the administration says, then isn’t keeping that abortion policy in place in effect superseding national security?” a reporter asked.

“How — I’m not sure I understand —” Kirby asked for clarification.

“You want to get the nominations through, right?” the reporter responded. “You take back the policy …”

“Oh, so the suggestion is that we should just turn our backs — no, I get it,” Kirby replied. “But the suggestion is we should just turn our backs on one in five of every person in the United States military, let alone their family members, just so we can get these officers confirmed. That’s the suggestion that I think you’re elucidating.”

