John Podesta, Trudeau BFF Gerald Butts headline panel

Gerald Butts and John Podesta joined forces to headline a panel discussion today, moderated by Liberal-friendly CBC pundit Althia Raj.

The discussion is entitled The Canada-U.S. Climate Opportunity.

Here's what the Center for American Progress says about the event and attendees:

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have a rare and historic opportunity to make generational progress in the fight against climate change. But where they begin and how quickly they act will depend on the strength and resiliency of the Canada-U.S. relationship.

On Friday, February 12, Canada 2020, the Center for American Progress, and Global Progress will host a virtual event with CAP founder John Podesta and Gerald Butts, vice chairman and senior adviser for the Eurasia Group and former principal secretary to Trudeau. The discussion will address the ways that policymakers, business leaders and citizens on both sides of the border can work together to seize this moment.

WHO

Distinguished panelists:

John Podesta, Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors, Center for American Progress

Gerald Butts, Vice Chairman and Senior Adviser, Eurasia Group; former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Moderator:

Althia Raj, Bureau Chief, HuffPost Canada