John Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs to talk nuclear energy, scrapping carbon tax, review 'indoctrination'
The B.C. Conservative leader sat down with Jordan Peterson for a wide-ranging discussion on a number of issues ahead of the province's October 18 election.
A conversation about provincial energy policies and a review of radical ideologies being taught in British Columbia were topics of discussion during B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad's podcast interview with Jordan Peterson.
Discussing how the province's Clean Energy Act mandates it must reach goals without the development of nuclear power, Rustad suggested “a conversation” about changing this position could be necessary because high energy costs drive are driving down the living standards. The policy, which was enacted by the former B.C. Liberals in 2010, was “because of politics” he said, as reported by The Canadian Press.
Rustad also called the carbon tax “a vain attempt to change the weather” and said, “it makes no sense whatsoever” to be “taxing people into poverty,” the Vancouver Sun reported.
In the near two-hour discussion, Rustad told Peterson the province's education system is “teaching kids what to think” instead of critical thinking and pointed out how some teaching materials are "designed for more of an indoctrination."
Rustad's surging B.C. Conservatives, which have been near even with Premier David Eby's New Democrats, have been bolstered by B.C. United's decision to suspend its campaign and merge with the party. Voters will head to the polls on October 19.
