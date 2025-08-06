Join me for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to meet Tommy Robinson in the UK!

I was recently in London, where I caught up with independent journalist and freedom activist Tommy Robinson.

As you might know, Tommy was arrested by police without charge — but I think they're trying to sweep him off the streets because on September 13, Tommy is planning to host a massive rally.

He does this a fair bit, and this event is expecting to see over 100,000 people turn out. It's going to be incredible, and I've actually be invited to speak.

It's going to be a global event. I know people from a variety of countries who are coming.

So we've decided to turn this into a Rebel News trip.

You can come with me to London, we're going to land a few days early and have a conference with political leaders, journalists and activists and we're going to make it into a seminar trip, sort of like our Rebel News cruise trips.

Then, on the Saturday, we'll all go to the rally together.

That sounds great, but I think the highlight of our trip is going to be a private meeting where we'll have dinner with Tommy himself.

We'll meet some other amazing people — historians, people in parliament. I don't want to reveal any names other than just Tommy, because I don't want those individuals to face cancel culture pressure.

This is going to be the trip of a lifetime. It's not cheap — we have to fly over to the U.K., and hotels in London are expensive. But I think it's a trip you'll remember for the rest of your life, and you'll be able to spend a big chunk of time with the key man himself, Tommy Robinson.

If you want to join me, give it some serious consideration. But act quickly, because there are only 50 seats available.

Learn more and book your trip today, go to FreeSpeechMission.com.