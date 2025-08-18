INVITATION — private dinner with me and Tommy Robinson

I’m having a private dinner with Tommy Robinson right before his massive free speech rally in London next month. Do you want to come?

I’ll be in town to cover that rally — and to speak at the rally, too. So I’ve decided to come to town a few days early, and stay an extra couple of days after, because I’ve built a whole free speech tour around the rally.

In addition to dinner with Tommy, we’ll meet with politicians, journalists, activists, and whistle-blowers. And we’ll see some of the sights and sounds of the UK — not just in London, but the surrounding areas, too.

We’ve put together an amazing itinerary for those who are riveted by what’s going on in the UK these days. I’m not going to publish the names of the speakers (other than Tommy) because I don’t want the left to try to deplatform them. But you’ll love them, I promise you. And I think you’ll be pretty impressed, too.

If you’re coming from North America, we’ve booked a lovely hotel in central London, and we’ll be having some great meals, too. You can get the details, including the pricing, at FreeSpeechMission.com. And if you live in the UK, we have a special price that doesn’t include hotels so it’s much more affordable.

Either way, it’s going to be the trip of a lifetime. Come to London for Tommy's huge rally, and spend some time before and after with me, and Rebel News’s Alexa Lavoie and Avi Yemini. The rally’s going to be historic, our private dinner with Tommy will be memorable, and our special meetings with UK leaders will be educational and inspiring.

Get your tickets at www.FreeSpeechMission.com, but don’t delay — we’re only making this available to a small group of people, and once we’re full, we’re full! See you in London!

