Join Rebel News on the Free Speech Mission to the UK this September 10 to 15!

Wow have I got a special event to tell you about. But it’s not for everybody. It may not be for you at all.

In fact, only a maximum of 50 people can join us — that’s the limit. But I think it’s the most exciting event we’ve ever put together. Let me tell you a bit about it — but I’m going to have to censor about half of this message, and you’ll see why.

As you know, Tommy Robinson is out of prison in the UK, where he was put in solitary confinement for seven months, for the “crime” of publishing a documentary film on Twitter. Well, he’s out now, and he’s having a massive free speech rally in London on Saturday, September 13th — and he’s having speakers come in from all over the world, including Dr. Jordan Peterson, Steve Bannon, and many more.

I’ve been to Tommy’s rallies before — they’re enormous. Tens of thousands of people standing up for freedom of speech, and against mass immigration, and against two-tier justice. They’re peaceful rallies, family-friendly, and they’re watched by millions of people online. It’s why the establishment is terrified of him.

Anyways, Tommy has asked me to be a speaker at the rally, too, so I will. And then I thought: why don’t I bring a bunch of friends with me. Let’s go to the rally together, just to experience the people of the UK speaking up against the establishment. It’s fascinating, it’s exhilarating, Rebel News is well-loved there too, which is fun to see. And maybe we can be inspired, and learn something. It’s like a Woodstock for freedom of speech.

And then I said to Tommy, hey, if I bring people with me, would you meet up with us for a private dinner, where we could spend a few hours with you and talk with you directly — and he said sure.

And then I thought, well, there’s some incredible people in the UK who are doing important work in journalism, and in politics, and in activism. There are people with powerful stories — some of whom I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing. Very brave people — some of whom the establishment has tried to “cancel”.

And I thought: why don’t I put together a four-day conference in London, keep it small, and we’ll meet these leaders.

But we’ve got to keep most of it confidential — because the cancel culture targeting Tommy and anyone Tommy-adjacent is staggering. So I’m not going to announce any of the speakers I’ve lined up just yet, other than the private dinner with Tommy. But I promise you, on my honour, it is one of the best line-up of speakers we’ve ever assembled.

Tommy’s rally is on the Saturday, September 13th. But we’ll start our conference on Thursday morning, September 11th. And after the rally we’ll keep going, too: Sunday will be a wonderful day; we’ve booked a nice bus, and we’re going to go on a journey into “real” England, outside of the big city, and we’ll have an outstanding British journalist and historian be our tour guide for the day. I won’t tell you his name for the reasons I’ve mentioned, but I bet you know him.

There are a few more wonderful surprises we’ve got lined up for you that I really wish I could tell you, because I know you’d sign up in a second. But I also know that there would be pressure on some of these people and these venues to cancel us — free speech is a very serious business in the UK right now.

So come with me on this special mission. Come to see the largest free speech rally in UK history; come to see Tommy’s speech, and that of other activists from around the world, from Jordan Peterson to, well, me! My delightful colleague, Alexa Lavoie will be with us, too for the whole conference — she’s a great reporter and a fan favourite. You’ll have plenty of chances to spend one-on-one time with me and her and our other Rebels.

But come a few days early to meet with the most influential freedom fighters in the United Kingdom — including academics, journalists, activists and politicians.

To learn more, go to FreeSpeechMission.com. It’s not cheap — hotels in London are very expensive, and we’ll be covering most meals, including a special private dinner with Tommy himself. We’ll be jam-packed with great speakers — but we’ll still have some time to do some of the many tourist attractions in that great kingdom.

So go to FreeSpeechMission.com. I’m afraid I’m going to keep most of the details confidential for now — no need to get the censors excited.