Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a political icon — for more than half a century he’s been a civil rights activist, crusading lawyer and a senior political statesman in America.

He carries on the tradition of his father, Bobby Kennedy, and his uncle, John F. Kennedy, who shaped a generation of liberal thinkers.

So it’s no surprise that RFK Jr. has been one of the leading voices against lockdown extremism and one of the most effective critics of the merger between Big Pharma and Big Government.

What is surprising — a wonderful surprise — is that he will be the guest of honour at a Canadian town hall meeting on Friday, January 28th!

RFK Jr. will be joining Dr. Julie Ponesse, the pandemic ethics scholar at The Democracy Fund, for a wide-ranging conversation about the pandemic, touching on everything from vaccine mandates to the failures of Big Pharma to the propaganda of the news media.

The conversation will be held in the high-tech auditorium of the Canadian Christian College in Whitby, Ontario, half an hour east of Toronto, and RFK Jr. will appear via video link on a huge, 50-foot LED screen.

And if you're not in the Toronto area or can't attend in person, you can join by Zoom from anywhere in the world

Dr. Julie has become a fan favourite for her articulate, passionate defence of ethics in this time of crisis. To be able to watch her and the great RFK Jr. in conversation is going to be an illuminating and inspiring event.