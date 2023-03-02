Join us for an in-person screening of Rebel News' latest hit documentary 'Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial'

LIVE SCREENING | Trucker Rebellion: Trudeau on Trial Join Rebel News Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid, Filmmaker Kian Simone, Trucker Lawyers Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk, and special guest Tamara Lich, on March 8th in Edmonton, AB! PURCHASE TICKETS

The movie, made by our incredibly talented head of documentary filmmaking, Kian Simone who uses testimonies, documents and interviews with lawyers and witnesses at the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) to show you the truth about Trudeau's decision to use martial law on peaceful anti-mandate protesters in Ottawa in February 2022.

Rebel News has a team of journalists on the ground in Ottawa for the duration of the trucker commission, because you just can't trust the fake-news peddlers in the mainstream media. To support our independent journalism visit https://t.co/DC6RfbmNj6 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 14, 2022

The POEC, headed by Justice Paul Rouleau, was tasked with determining if Trudeau was justified in calling the bouncy castles, street parties, and traffic congestion of last year's weeks-long Freedom Convoy a national security crisis which required the suspension of civil liberties and the warrantless seizures of bank accounts.

Justice Rouleau claims that the federal government and police made a number of 'missteps' that led to the Freedom Convoy spinning "out of control".



Visit https://t.co/z9Z28T4anv to see the evidence of the Trucker Commission yourself and come to your own conclusion. pic.twitter.com/w4YRAbPkOv — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 17, 2023

Rouleau ruled in favour of Trudeau, but after you see the documentary for yourself, you'll know: The fix was in from the beginning.

Commissioner Rouleau declares that the threshold for the invocation of the Emergencies Act was met.https://t.co/z9Z28T4anv to see the evidence of the Trucker Commission yourself and come to your own conclusion. pic.twitter.com/rhvspsuWD0 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 17, 2023

Join us at Church in the Vine in Edmonton on March 8.

Tickets are available at TrudeauonTrial.com !

Don't hesitate, the first two shows SOLD OUT! We also have a special Q&A planned after the movie with the filmmaker and the trucker lawyers, Keith Wilson and Eva Chipiuk.

See you there!