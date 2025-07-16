Jordan Peterson lists Toronto home for sale, relocates to Arizona

Author Jordan Peterson and his wife, Tammy, are selling their Toronto home and moving to Arizona, according to their daughter, Mikhaila Fuller. The listing for the couple's home at 68 Olive Avenue in Toronto's Seaton Village went live last week, she confirmed.

Fuller told the National Post that her parents are moving to Paradise Valley, Arizona, to be near her, her husband, who also goes by Jordan, and their children, Elizabeth and George.

Peterson, last December, announced his intent to leave Canada for good, citing censorship, high taxation, and the Liberal government, under then-prime minister Justin Trudeau.

In a two-hour, sit-down interview with his daughter, the former psychologist said life for him in his Toronto neighbourhood became untenable.

“The government in Canada at the federal level is incompetent beyond belief,” Peterson said at the time. “Welcome to moving to America, formally,” Fuller offhandedly said to her dad on The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast.

“There are decided advantages to being here,” Peterson notes, stating “the tax situation [in Canada] is out of hand.”

“The Ontario College of Psychologists is [also] very annoying, to say the least,” Peterson added, referring to his ongoing legal battle concerning “tyrannical” regulatory boards.

But Fuller states her parents are selling their Toronto home — her childhood residence — due to extensive touring and will not repurchase in the city. Fuller called the decision “bittersweet.”

“That neighbourhood and people in it were absolutely perfect for a kid growing up in Toronto,” she said. “It has a small-town vibe right downtown, which is amazing and hard to replicate.”

Peterson and his family have owned their 100-year-old-plus midtown home since 1999, with extensive improvements in the last nine years, according to realtor Daniel Freeman.

“A bespoke retreat that fuses bold architecture with soulful living, nestled in one of Toronto’s most neighbourly pockets,” the listing reads.

Freeman appreciates the unassuming brick home on a quiet street, equipped with smart climate control, central air and vacuum, a tankless water heater, and a carbonated filtered water system.

“It’s like unwrapping a gift box,” he said. “For this house, it’s like you have five or six gifts that you have to unwrap, and each time there’s another surprise.”

Peterson and his wife are asking $2,268,000 for their five-bedroom home with a sauna and multiple bathrooms. “The value is greater than the listing price,” Freeman stated, due to “so many intangibles.”

Surprises also include a “showstopper” third-storey bedroom, reminiscent of a Muskoka escape, featuring vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, two gas fireplaces, a front-facing seating area, and a rear deck.