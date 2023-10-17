Jordan's King Abdullah says neither Jordan nor Egypt will accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza

King Abdullah of Jordan said at a press conference in Germany that neither his country nor Egypt intends to accept any Palestinian refugees from Gaza, where over a million people have been displaced as the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza escalates.

"No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt," King Abdullah said in a Tuesday address. He made his remarks in response to pressure from the United States to open the country's borders to Palestinian refugees fleeing the violence.

🚨King Abdullah II of Jordan on Palestinian refugees: “There will be no refugees in Jordan and there will be no refugees in Egypt.”



pic.twitter.com/uEX7xdB9Ru — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2023

"That is a red line, because I think that is the plan by certain of the usual suspects to try and create de facto issues on the ground," he added.

Despite his refusal to accept refugees, King Abdullah stressed that the humanitarian situation has to be dealt with within the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.