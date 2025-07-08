Wishing death on any country 'not a Canadian value': Josh Udall on extremist Khalistanis

On June 29, 2025, Toronto hosted the United Against Extremism Conference, organized by Tafsik and the Canada India Foundation. Josh Udall, known for his sharp political commentary and co-host of the Elev8 podcast, shared a gripping account of his confrontation with Khalistani extremism, exposing what he described as a violent undercurrent within the movement.

"Waving these yellow flags, yelling 'death to India'... Wishing death upon any country is not a Canadian value," Udall declared, expressing his shock at witnessing such rhetoric on Canadian soil.

This experience led him to investigate the Khalistan cause more deeply. He described the movement as "a more violent version of Quebec separatism," with members "willing to use whatever means necessary" to achieve their goal of establishing a separate Khalistan homeland.

Udall's investigation came at a personal cost. After publicly questioning the Khalistan referendum, he was met with intense backlash. "They came for us really hard… terrible things were being said in our comment sections," he said. The pressure led his co-host to quit the show after facing workplace harassment, leaving Udall to weather the storm alone.

Undeterred, he dug further—uncovering questionable funding behind a pro-Khalistan news outlet. "It's probably being run by some weird trucking company out of Arizona… likely funded by drugs," he speculated.

But his response to intimidation was defiant: "You guys stop talking about me, I'll keep coming at you ten times as hard." Reflecting on how the attacks eventually died down, Udall added, "The problem is, I got a lot bigger after that—and as I said, you should have left me alone."

Turning to the political climate, Udall critiqued figures like Mark Carney. "Carney's quietly acknowledged that Khalistan is a problem… because it affects trade," he said. Still, Udall warned that under Carney's approach, extremism remains a "net negative" for the country.

Closing his remarks, Udall reaffirmed the importance of standing firm in the face of intimidation. "It's going to take people with thick skin," he said. "Those who truly believe and stand in the face of fear and violence—those are the ones who are real."