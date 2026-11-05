Hong Kong activist gets 10 more years in prison, two months before he was due to go free

A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong to 10 more years in prison, two months before he was due to go free. Judge William Tam said Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law colluded with foreign officials and sought measures against China and Hong Kong.

Tam cited the U.S. decision to end the city's preferential treatment and U.S. sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials as examples of the sanctions or hostile measures Wong and Law had called for.

Wong, 30, had been serving a four-year, eight-month sentence in the city's biggest national security case.

Tam started from a 13-year term for the new offence and cut it for his guilty plea and mitigation, the Associated Press reported. The two months left on the earlier sentence will run at the same time.

"The punishment must fit the gravity of the crime committed," Tam wrote, adding it was "necessary for this court to express the community's abhorrence of the defendant's scheme and acts together with others to collude with foreign forces."

Prosecutors said Wong and Law agreed around 2016 to lobby internationally for democratic self-determination. After the security law took effect, they said, Law, who left for the United Kingdom, and others met foreign politicians and ran petition drives.

Wong backed the effort from Hong Kong through foreign media and social media, prosecutors said, seeking sanctions, a blockade or other hostile measures against China and Hong Kong.

In a statement written in prison, Wong said he believed he was acting within the law and was not directly advocating for sanctions when he reposted others' social media posts or called on foreign companies to consider ceasing business with the Hong Kong police. He said he later realized his judgment was wrong.

Eric Lai, a senior fellow at the Georgetown Center for Asian Law, said most of the alleged activities after the security law took effect were purely online expressions and the transmission of public information, which would not be seen as a great threat to national security in liberal countries.

The U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong called for Wong's immediate release, saying he has been "unjustly imprisoned" since late 2020.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wong, Law and their accomplices are among the "primary culprits responsible for undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability."