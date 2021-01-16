Journalism in Toronto's public square is an “illicit incursion” according to City Hall

The summer of 2020 in Ontario saw numerous protest occupations pop up in the City of Toronto. When a group began occupying Nathan Phillips Square, the public space right in front city hall. For three long weeks, these demonstrators occupied the town square in Canada's largest city, violating some 11 sections of the trespassing act.

In the process of covering the developing story, Rebel News sent reporters down to Nathan Phillips Square to see the situation for themselves, and ask the protesters for their side of the story.

Besides being physically chased out of the square by the protesters, requiring a followup visit to have numerous bodyguards, the City of Toronto deemed it necessary to compile a dossier of information on Rebel News.

