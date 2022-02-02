Joy Reid guest mocks Joe Rogan as ‘a really dumb person who thinks he’s smart’

MSNBC

Guests on MSNBC’s Joy Reid show mocked Joe Rogan for his intelligence, or lack thereof, putting their elitism on display on Monday night's episode of “The ReidOut.”

Speaking to Reid, podcaster Touré Neblett who publishes on The Grio, and is known online for his inflammatory opinions on social media, described the popular podcaster, Rogan, as “a really dumb person who thinks he’s smart.”

Neblett insisted that Rogan holds conversations that “erode the brain,” adding that the talks he has on his shows with experts from a variety of fields are simply “pseudo-scientific conversations.”

“In terms of COVID, here’s what he’s doing: We are in a crowded theater where there is a fire and he’s saying ‘No, guys, there is no fire. Everything is fine,’” said Neblett.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Rogan is under intense pressure from the mainstream media and a variety of left-wing personalities who’ve pulled their content from Spotify, where his show is exclusively hosted.

Earlier this week, Rogan released an Instagram video defending himself and detailing the actions he intends to take in response to the widespread criticism against him. As reported by Rebel News, his remarks were extremely well received and garnered the support of the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tulsi Gabbard, and Marianne Williamson.

Rogan has come under pressure for allegedly spreading disinformation about COVID-19 by interviewing Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Robert Malone, both of whom are experts in their respective fields of science.

As noted by Rogan in his lengthy Instagram video, he has also interviewed Dr. Peter Hotez, a regular guest on the MSNBC show and other programs on CNN and MSNBC — a point omitted by Joy Reid’s guest.

It’s worth noting that Rogan has never described himself as an intellectual. In his Instagram video, the podcaster said that he is “just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them.”

“Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. … Whenever I get something wrong. I try to correct it because I’m interested in telling the truth,” he said in the video.

Unlike Rogan, Joy Reid is not known for her smarts. She is, however, known for having some of the dumbest opinions of a television broadcaster–an observation highlighted by progressive intellectual Saagar Enjeti, who called Reid the “dumbest woman on television.”

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the king of cable news commentary, often refers to Reid as “the race lady” for her singularly unique ability to distill any complex issue into a matter of racism. Similar observations have been made by conservative personality Candace Owens, who called Reid “the dumbest person on TV for a long time.”

Joy Reid has been the dumbest person on TV for a long time. So dumb, that she currently lives in New York, (where they have their own active state guard) yet she believes Florida creating one would be an example of fascism. https://t.co/65GDcdRMKK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2021

As detailed by the Daily Wire, Neblett has himself come under fire for his uncanny ability to make everything about race. Last month, the author asked, “can we really be friends with white people?”

The Daily Wire reported:

When 2012 Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney described Barack Obama as “angry,” Touré explained Romney was “really trying to use racial coding and access some really deep stereotypes … This is n**gerization.” He later apologized for using the slur. In 2019, he was also accused of sexually harassing a make-up artist named “Dani,” who told Essence magazine, “He couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f**k me.” She said she spoke out when she heard Touré denouncing Harvey Weinstein. “You can’t be a sexual predator and go around shaming other predators,” she said. Touré apologized privately, then publicly, admitting that “engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group. … I have learned and grown from this experience.”

Calls to deplatform Rogan are now dime a dozen as more and more so-called liberal intellectuals like Joy Reid and her guest add their voices to the growing chorus of the cancel campaign.