Joy Reid says for people on the right, oppression means not being able to be openly racist

MSNBC host Joy Reid has claimed that conservatives would trade tax cuts for the ability to act like bigots. Posting on Twitter, the controversial host, who was outed for expressing anti-gay sentiments in blog posts dating back to the late 2000s, stated that “people on the right would trade all the tax cuts for the ability to openly say the N-word like in 'the good old days.'”

“To them, not being able to be openly racist and discriminatory without consequence is oppression. Trump is the avatar for this ‘freedom,’” she added.

Reid’s comment follows the publication of a column by former New York Times editor Bari Weiss, titled “The self-silencing majority: In red America and blue America, an epidemic of self-censorship is threatening democracy.”

In the article, Weiss wrote, “I know a lot of people who live in fear of saying what they really think. In red America and in blue America — and, perhaps more so, on the red internet and the blue internet — we are in the grip of an epidemic of self-silencing.”

Weiss added: “‘Self-censorship is the norm, not the exception,’ a student at one of the country’s top law schools wrote. ‘I self-censor even when talking to some of my best friends for fear of word getting around.’”

Her remarks prompted a Morgan State University professor and MSNBC contributor to rebuke Weiss, stating “Yes, because code-switching, mask wearing and all of the other hoops that black people have to go through to appease enough of the majority to even GET into law school isn’t the issue. But censoring yourself from saying the N word amongst friends is.”

Johnson’s reply to Weiss prompted Reid to weigh in with her own comments.

Weiss wrote in her column:

There are two illiberal cultures swallowing up the country. I know because I live in blue America, in a world awash in NPR tote bags and front lawn signs proclaiming the social justice bonafides of the family inside. In my America, the people who keep quiet don’t fear the wrath of Trump supporters. They fear the illiberal left.

They are feminists who believe there are biological differences between men and women. Journalists who believe their job is to tell the truth about the world, even when it’s inconvenient. Doctors whose only creed is science. Lawyers who will not compromise on the principle of equal treatment under the law. Professors who seek the freedom to write and research without fear of being smeared. In short, they are centrists, libertarians, liberals and progressives who do not ascribe to every single aspect of the new far-left orthodoxy.

After I resigned from The New York Times over the summer for their hostility to free speech and open inquiry, I began to hear almost daily from such people. Their notes to me sound like missives smuggled out of a totalitarian society.