A judge in Birmingham has refused to throw out the prosecution of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, the Catholic charity volunteer accused of praying silently near an abortion clinic, and has set her trial for Jan. 25 to 29, 2027.

Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram rejected the defence's application at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Vaughan-Spruce, 49, of Malvern, faces five charges under Section 9 of the Public Order Act 2023, the law that created "safe access zones" within 150 metres of abortion facilities in England and Wales.

Each charge covers a separate day in 2025: June 13, July 2, July 23, Oct. 6 and Nov. 6, according to the Epoch Times. The amended charges allege she "stood outside of the Robert Clinic." She pleaded not guilty to all five on Oct. 7.

"Silent prayer can never be a crime in the UK," Vaughan-Spruce said. "My criminal prosecution for alleged 'thoughtcrime' is clear evidence of the UK's censorship crisis."

Her lawyers, backed by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International, argued the case is an abuse of process. They say it breaches her freedom of thought and religion under the European Convention on Human Rights, that she was singled out for her pro-life views, and that silent prayer and mere presence fall outside Section 9.

At the October hearing, the same judge said "standing is not a crime" and that "mere presence is not enough," adding that the question is whether she had the required intent.

This is her second prosecution for silent prayer. After a December 2022 arrest under a local buffer-zone order, she was found not guilty in 2023 when the prosecution offered no evidence. In August 2024, West Midlands Police paid her £13,000 to settle a claim over her two arrests.

Ikram has been a Deputy Senior District Judge since 2017. In 2024, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office found he committed misconduct by "liking" a LinkedIn post containing offensive language about Israel, creating a perception of bias after he gave conditional discharges to three protesters in a case involving Hamas imagery. It found the like was not deliberate, and he received a formal warning.

The trial will test whether standing quietly with a closed mouth can be a crime in Britain.