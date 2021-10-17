Judge's bizarre ruling compels Pastor Artur Pawlowski to recite a government-approved COVID warning

PETITION: Fire Justice Adam Germain Sign the petition to have Justice Germain investigated for court misconduct. 17,175 signatures

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined guest host, David Menzies to talk about Pastor Artur's latest court ordered set of fines and conditions.

Justice Adam Germain ordered that for the next 18 months, whenever Pastor Artur talks about lockdowns, the pandemic or vaccines — in tweets, in speeches, in media interviews — he must immediately repudiate himself, and give the “official” government view condemning himself.

Justice Germain also ordered Pastor Artur to condemn his own words, compelling the pastor to effectively denounce himself any time he makes comments on lockdowns, masks, vaccines or any other pandemic-related topic.

Wrote Justice Germain:

The final term of his probation order will be that when he is exercising his right of free speech and speaking against AHS Health Orders and AHS health recommendations, in a public gathering or public forum (including electronic social media); he must indicate in his communications the following: I am also aware that the views I am expressing to you on this occasion may not be views held by the majority of medical experts in Alberta. While I may disagree with them, I am obliged to inform you that the majority of medical experts favour social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding large crowds to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Most medical experts also support participation in a vaccination program unless for a valid religious or medical reason you cannot be vaccinated. Vaccinations have been shown statistically to save lives and to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms.

