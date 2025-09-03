Juno News journalist speaks out after Carney government launches investigation into electoral reporting

Keean Bexte explains why he's facing up to five years in a federal prison over his reporting on former Liberal Party of Canada candidate Thomas Keeper.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Juno News journalist Keean Bexte discussed how Elections Canada has launched a criminal probe into his reporting on former Liberal candidate Thomas Keeper during the last federal election.

Bexte revealed that he recently received a threatening letter from Elections Canada, alleging his reporting suggested then-candidate Keeper “had conducted himself in a manner that amounted to an offence pursuant to the Criminal Code.”

The letter asserted that Bexte's reporting “alleged that (Keeper) had committed sexual assault and common assault,” adding the allegations had “been denied as false.”

"Under the Act, it is illegal to make a false statement that a candidate has committed an offence under an Act of Parliament," the letter continues.

Bexte says the investigation is “an attempt to criminalize journalism and intimidate every reporter who digs into the government's candidates". He is reportedly facing up to five years in a federal prison.

Keeper, who was running as the Liberal candidate in the Calgary Confederation, was reportedly dropped by the party shortly after Bexte's reporting for Juno News was published.

Bexte stands by his reporting and maintains confidence in the story. "We went above and beyond to ensure that we were reporting facts that were in the public interest," he said.

