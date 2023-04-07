Jury cautioned about racism in trial of Syrian refugee accused of killing 13-year-old Marissa Shen

By Raheel Raza The ABC's of Islamism Everything you wanted to know about radical Islam, but were afraid to ask. Buy Now

After nearly six years, and at least six pre-trial delays, the murder trial for a Syrian refugee accused of killing 13-year-old Marrisa Shen finally began on Wednesday.

Shen, from Burnaby, British Columbia and who was described as a bright and creative young girl, was reported missing by her parents on July 18, 2017. The following day, her body was found in a wooded area of Burnaby’s Central Park leaving many in the community devastated.

Then, 14 months later, Ibrahim Ali, a Syrian refugee who had arrived in Canada and was welcomed with open arms by the Trudeau government, was arrested and charged with the first degree murder of Shen.

“I did not kill Marrisa Shen” Ali, stated adamantly in the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Ali’s words were spoken through a translator that sat by his side the entire hearing. The translator communicated in Kurdish everything that was said in court to Ali. He also communicated the few but repetitive words that Ali had to say to in Kurdish to the court.



“I repeat, I did not kill Marissa Shen” Ali stated after Justice L. Bernard, who is presiding over the matter, asked Ali a second time how he would like to plead.

The justice asked Ali a third and final time how he would like to plead. When the repose was the same as Ali’s previous replies, the justice said he'd take his answer as “not guilty” unless Ali wished to state otherwise.

The justice then proceeded to caution the jury about not being racist or sexist when coming to its decision.

“Our biases about personal characteristics such as race or gender, whether we realize it or not, can affect how we believe or disbelieve things we see or are told or how we react to those things. You must make a conscious effort to resist and to help other jurors resist jumping to conclusions based for example or race, ethnicity religion or gender,” said the justice.

Justice Bernard reiterated to the jurors that they resist making conclusions about guilt based on things like Ali's race and gender, and said not to judge the accused for being Muslim or of Middle Eastern descent.

After Ali was charged for killing Shen’s, many members of the public raised concerns about Ali’s background — but not because of his race or religion. Instead many wanted to know whether or not the influx of refugees that entered the country under the Trudeau government were being properly vetted.

In 2015, the Trudeau government promised Canadians that no single, military-aged men would be accepted in the fast-tracked Syrian refugee plan.

Yet here was Ali, who was single, had no wife and kids and managed to settle into Canada a few months before being charged with killing Marrisa Shen.

Watch the full video report above to learn more details about what occurred in court, including analysis from political commentator Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, who was assaulted shortly after Ali’s arrest for raising concerns about the vetting of Syrian refugees entering Canada.

As mentioned, presiding over this case is Justice

L. Bernard,

the Crown prosecutor's name is Daniel Port, and representing Ali is criminal

defence lawyer Kevin McCullough,

who has a reputation, garnered from another child murder trial, for having an aggressive approach while on the defence.

The outspoken commentator Tyler Thompson wasn’t the only person there on Wednesday with interest in the case. The gallery was full with many journalists and Chinese-Canadians. It didn’t appear Marissa’s Shen’s parents were physically present.

A few of the people who I met in the gallery who claim to know the Shen family say that the mother is in China and that this is a very difficult time for her. Since Tyler Thompson had met and spoken with Shen's father before, I decided to ask her about her thoughts during such a somber interaction.



Due to a publication ban in the case, I can’t discuss a great portion of what occurred in court during day one. As the case, which is suspected to last two months, progresses more information will be allowed to be publicized.

Stay tuned for a report coming soon on what happened during day two of this long overdue trial.