Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation case

In E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against Donald Trump, the jury has held the former president liable for sexual abuse, awarding Carroll $5 million in damages after just three hours of deliberation.

Trump posted a response to the verdict on his social media platform, writing "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE - A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!"

Carroll, who filed the lawsuit in November, accused Trump of defaming her in a 2022 Truth Social post where he called her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and claimed she wasn't his "type" when he denied raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

The former Elle magazine columnist added a battery charge under a New York law allowing adult survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged attackers, regardless of the statute of limitations. Trump has denied all allegations of rape and defamation.

Although the jury did not find Trump guilty of rape, they did find him liable for sexual abuse, awarding Carroll $2 million in compensatory damages and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery.

Additionally, they awarded $1 million in damages, $1.7 million for reputation repair, and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Carroll's battery allegation is the first to go before a jury among the sexual misconduct accusations from around two dozen women against Trump.

Before deliberations began, Trump posted on social media that he would not speak until after the trial but would appeal the "Unconstitutional silencing" of him as a political candidate, regardless of the trial's outcome.