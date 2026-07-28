Toronto this weekend: two Jewish bakeries and the U.S. consulate shot up…

What ever happened to “Toronto the Good”? What ever happened to “People’s City”? And why won’t politicians do anything tangible to fix what’s become of Hogtown, which is increasingly resembling the south side of Chicago…

Indeed, over the weekend two Jewish bakeries and the U.S. consulate were shot up. We know: probably some duck hunter from Saskatchewan, no doubt.

Two locations of the Jewish-owned Kiva’s bagel bar were targeted in separate incidents early Sunday morning, including one in which a window was struck by gunfire. No suspect descriptions are available nor is anyone in custody.

And for the second time this year, someone shot up the U.S. consulate on University Avenue in downtown Toronto. That suspect fled the scene in a white Honda Accord with no licence plates.

A police chase on the Don Valley Parkway was called off when it was deemed too dangerous to continue. (Of note: it’s a fool’s errand to shoot at the windows of the consulate given the glass is bulletproof, but we suppose it’s the thought that counts…) In the aftermath, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow stated: “Any kind of hate really has no place in Toronto.” Really?

Has the mayor visited the corner of Sheppard Avenue and Bathurst Street on any given Sunday lately? This intersection, located in a predominantly Jewish area, is the home to a pro-Hamas/anti-Jew hate fest every Sunday morning.

There are chants for genocide, swastikas are on display, and reprobates cosplay as terrorists. And yet nothing is done. (Correction: on cold days the cops will deliver these haters coffee and Timbits.)

Indeed, this behaviour has emerged as the “new abnormal” in Toronto for almost three years now. Little wonder that the mob continues to push the envelope. Expect more of the same to come in the months ahead. Or worse. Shameful.