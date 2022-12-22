Just in time for Christmas, the City of Oshawa fines a woman $250. Her crime? Feeding and clothing the homeless…

E-transfer (Canada):

You may recall our recent video regarding Ashley Wickett, who is the organizer for Communities for Freedom. This organization likes to distribute food, clothing, and toiletries to the homeless.

And these volunteers did just that last Sunday at Oshawa’s Memorial Park. Just one not so insignificant hitch, alas: one is strictly prohibited from feeding and clothing the homeless in Oshawa without a permit.

Seriously… the City of Oshawa has a bylaw that prohibits volunteers from giving away stuff to the less fortunate.

Sure enough, when Rebel News dropped by Memorial Park on Sunday, several bylaw officers in a couple of vehicles were laying in wait for the Good Samaritans. However, they quickly scurried away upon our arrival, and for a moment, we thought this was a case of bylaw’s bark being worse than its bite.

Sadly, this is not the case. Because Wickett, a single mother of two young children, received an email from the City of Oshawa the other day. It was not an e-Christmas card, but rather, a fine for a whopping $250.

But why?

What is the real reason that Oshawa bylaw enforcement officers are acting like Grinches during this festive season?

We reached out to the City of Oshawa and even visited Oshawa City Hall for answers but so far it’s been radio silence.

In the meantime, Wickett says she will fight this outrageous and egregious fine. Indeed, what kind of municipality punishes citizens for… random acts of compassion?