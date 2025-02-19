JUST LAUNCHED | Deal of the Century: The America First Plan for Canada’s Oil Sands

What would an America First strategy for Canada-U.S. trade look like?

And is there room for a Trump-style mega-deal — even bigger than Greenland?

Ezra Levant is the best-selling author of Ethical Oil: The Case for Canada’s Oil Sands, which made the liberal case that the oil sands are the fair trade coffee of the industry.

In Deal of the Century, Levant looks at Canada-U.S. trade through an America First lens and comes to the compelling conclusion that, far from putting tariffs on Canadian oil, Trump should ink a 50-year, $13 trillion deal to buy all 170 billion barrels of it, shutting out China and giving Canada the means to pay for a rebuilt military.

And as for yanking Trudeau’s chain, Levant has a provocative suggestion for how Trump can do that without hurting America’s economic interests.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-19 16:35:20 -0500 Flag
    As usual, we blind folks are shut out of the print world by copyright. Sighted folks will enjoy this book but folks like me can’t.