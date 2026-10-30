Justice Canada lists $7 million in 'racialized communities' legal grants starting on one day

Justice Canada lists 18 grants worth $7 million, all starting August 20, under a funding line called 'Legal Supports for Racialized Communities', including $140,000 to the HIV Legal Network, which has called for decriminalizing drug possession and prostitution.

The agreements sit in the department's 2026-27 second-quarter disclosure on open.canada.ca under the Justice Partnership and Innovation Program, each tagged "Cost Centres: Legal Supports for Racialized Communities (JPIP)", 17 of them running to March 31, 2028. Justice Canada announced Black Justice Strategy funding on April 24 naming some of these recipients, including the Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation, which CTV News covered, but no release lists the 18 agreements or their amounts, and no outlet has reported the round or its total.

The largest is $645,000 to the Truly Alive Youth and Family Foundation of Saskatoon for "Beyond the Margins", described as legal education "to racialized communities across urban, rural, and remote communities in Saskatchewan". The Community Legal Information Association of Prince Edward Island gets $605,000 for "Justice Avenues: Legal Supports for Racialized People on PEI".

The British Columbia Community Alliance gets $517,000 for a "Safe Schools Legal Access Hub" to "improve access to justice for Black students and families". Parents Against Racism Simcoe County gets $469,000 for "Knowledge for Change: Protecting Black Youth Together". The Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission gets $257,000 for a "Prison Law Support Worker" to serve "racialized federal and provincial inmates", a continuation of a pilot Justice announced in March 2024.

The HIV Legal Network gets $140,000 for "Know Your Rights: Guides for Racialized Migrant Communities on the Intersection of Immigration and Criminal Laws", described as resources and workshops "on the intersection of immigration law with HIV non-disclosure, drug laws, and sex work laws". The network called on Ottawa in 2021 "to immediately fully repeal the criminal prohibition on simple drug possession" and in 2005 "for the decriminalization of prostitution in Canada"; nothing on the record says the grant funds that advocacy.

Justice Canada's page for the stream, posted in November 2021, says Budget 2021 "announced $21.5 Million" to "increase access to justice for racialized communities, including Indigenous peoples, across Canada", with funding "up to March 31"; the page does not define "racialized". The department's 2026-27 plan sets operating spending reductions of $22.8 million this year, $30.9 million next year and $43.5 million in 2028-29, with a decrease of "approximately 234 full-time equivalents by 2028-29"; the plan does not link the cuts to grants.

Sean Fraser is the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, in the post since May 13, 2025 in Mark Carney's ministry; the deputy minister is Marie-Josée Hogue, appointed February 2. The program's terms name no individual approver, and the records do not say who approved these agreements.