Justice Centre announces lawsuit over female inmates being forcibly confined with trans-identifying males

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms has announced that a new lawsuit has been filed against the federal government over its practice of forcibly confining female inmates in prisons with biological males who identify as transgender.

Filed with the Federal Court of Canada in Toronto on April 7, 2025, the lawsuit specifically targets Correctional Service Canada’s 'Commissioner's directive 100: Gender diverse offenders,' which came into effect in 2022. This directive allows for trans-identifying males to be placed in women's prisons.

Canadian Women’s Sex-Based Rights (CAWSBAR) argues in its lawsuit that this directive puts women in danger of a multitude of physical and psychological harms. The lawsuit cites sexual assaults, sexual harassment, beatings, stalking, and grooming as potential harms caused by women being forcibly confined with biological males.

The lawsuit aims to have the Federal Court declare the directive 'of no force or effect.'

Should female inmates be forcibly confined with trans-identifying male inmates?



That's the current practice in Canada, one that often exposes the female inmates of Canada's six women's corrections facilities to a range of psychological and physical harms.



A lawsuit filed on… pic.twitter.com/ofTE39lCXu — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (@JCCFCanada) April 7, 2025

As detailed by the Justice Centre, "CAWSBAR’s lawsuit argues that the current practice violates the constitutionally protected rights of female inmates. Section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees female inmates the right to life, liberty, and security of the person."

"Section 12 guarantees the right not to be subjected to any cruel and unusual treatment. Section 15 guarantees equality before and under the law as well as the right not to be discriminated against on the basis of sex," reads the Justice Centre's press release.

A previous study by Correctional Service of Canada revealed that nearly 45% of biologically male inmates who identify as transgender women are behind bars for sex crimes.

John Carpay, President of the Justice Centre, spoke about the importance of the lawsuit for women's safety and rights:

“This lawsuit is a pivotal stand for the safety and dignity of female inmates, challenging a policy that disregards their Charter-protected rights and exposes them to intolerable harm. It underscores the urgent need to prioritize the security of vulnerable women over ideological directives.”